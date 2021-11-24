GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.35

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 2715912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.57.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.32.
In related news, CEO Clinton P. Jones acquired 530,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,939,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GoHealth by 409.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53,602 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of GoHealth by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 148,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 41,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.
About GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?
Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.