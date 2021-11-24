GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.35

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 2715912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.57.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.32.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clinton P. Jones acquired 530,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,939,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GoHealth by 409.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53,602 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of GoHealth by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 148,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 41,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

