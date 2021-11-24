Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 17,520 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in AZZ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AZZ by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AZZ by 2,880.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AZZ by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

AZZ stock opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.77. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $58.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.41.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AZZ had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

