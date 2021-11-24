Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 77,973 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 129.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,973 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of MAG Silver worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 32.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,161,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,135,000 after acquiring an additional 770,312 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 16.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,766,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,707,000 after acquiring an additional 681,416 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 39.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 892,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,673,000 after acquiring an additional 250,569 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 67.8% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 277,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAG. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

MAG Silver stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 216.28 and a beta of 1.12. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

