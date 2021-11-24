Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 291,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Investindustrial Acquisition were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Investindustrial Acquisition by 11.8% during the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,607,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after purchasing an additional 170,104 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Investindustrial Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investindustrial Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IIAC opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

