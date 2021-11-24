Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 23,194 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Marcus & Millichap worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,077,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,240,000 after purchasing an additional 307,401 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,868,000 after purchasing an additional 207,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,017,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 776,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,182,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 15,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:MMI opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.43. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.84. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $50.38.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $332.38 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

In other news, COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $253,175.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

