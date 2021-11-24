Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.57

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.57 and traded as high as $4.95. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 21,746 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter worth $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $67,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 29.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $813,000. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants; and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

