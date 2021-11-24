Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Downgraded by Societe Generale to Hold

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
GRNNF opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $29.00.
Grand City Properties Company Profile
