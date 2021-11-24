Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $102.18

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$102.18 and last traded at C$102.00, with a volume of 53697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$100.97.

GRT.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James set a C$98.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$105.56.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$95.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$87.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

