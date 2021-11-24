Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Trading 6.9% Higher

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)’s share price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. 1,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 340,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphite Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 61,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $850,199.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 184,175 shares of company stock worth $2,463,114 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

