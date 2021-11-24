Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Purchased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 23,260 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 50,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 112,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 1,435.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 391,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 366,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTN opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.93. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

