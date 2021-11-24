Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.14

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.14 and last traded at $37.14, with a volume of 5775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.06.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Great Western Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $759,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

