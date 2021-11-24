Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Price Target Lowered to C$18.50 at Desjardins

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) had its price objective trimmed by Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Clarus Securities reduced their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrook TMS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.79.

Shares of GBNH stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $113.40 million and a P/E ratio of -3.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85. Greenbrook TMS has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 278.24% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBNH. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 2nd quarter worth $7,412,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 2nd quarter worth $3,025,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter worth $631,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. 23.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

