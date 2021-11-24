Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $137.38

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 137.38 ($1.79) and traded as low as GBX 129.44 ($1.69). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 133.50 ($1.74), with a volume of 707,175 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 135.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 137.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £699.78 million and a P/E ratio of -18.01.

In other news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £1,349,000 ($1,762,477.14).

Greencore Group Company Profile (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

