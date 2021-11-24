Grin Trading Down 3.2% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $33.58 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,389.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,269.91 or 0.07572197 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.00 or 0.00374186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $589.42 or 0.01045273 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00085195 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011905 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.27 or 0.00429642 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.15 or 0.00463125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 89,822,400 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.