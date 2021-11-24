Group Nine Acquisition (NASDAQ:GNAC) Trading Down 0.4%

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 1,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 30,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNAC. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $15,404,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $11,198,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Group Nine Acquisition by 137.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 951,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 551,073 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,099,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $2,900,000. 53.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

