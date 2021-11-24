Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) will announce $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.79. Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $71,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $232,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 178,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 56,974 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 29,644 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 87,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $39.66 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $479.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

