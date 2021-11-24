Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $96.26

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $96.26 and last traded at $96.28, with a volume of 8261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.58.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GH. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.55.

The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.20. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 54,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $511,113.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,327 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,627,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,448,000 after acquiring an additional 486,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Guardant Health by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,554,000 after acquiring an additional 30,319 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Guardant Health by 144.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,286,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,063 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Guardant Health by 15.0% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,916,000 after acquiring an additional 638,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

