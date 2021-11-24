Guess? (NYSE:GES) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $21.30, but opened at $22.10. Guess? shares last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 9,729 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.30 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robotti Robert acquired a new position in Guess? during the second quarter worth $206,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Guess? by 28.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Guess? during the second quarter worth $578,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Guess? during the second quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guess? by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

