Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Market Cap Hits $7.82 Million

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a total market cap of $7.82 million and $131,418.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00045169 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.95 or 0.00250486 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,629,976.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00045133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00085910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Coin Profile

HAKKA is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 323,285,026 coins. The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

