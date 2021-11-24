Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.31% of Hallmark Financial Services worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 50.9% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 71,767 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 55.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of HALL stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 1.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.