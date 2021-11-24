Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,770 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

LYV opened at $112.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.91 and its 200-day moving average is $90.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.92 and a twelve month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

