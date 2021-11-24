Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $358,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,878,000 after purchasing an additional 277,776 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 52,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,572 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D stock opened at $74.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.92. The stock has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.11.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.