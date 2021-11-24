Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $301,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD opened at $167.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.29 and a 200 day moving average of $169.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

