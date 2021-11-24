Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $438,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,100 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.96.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.27. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

