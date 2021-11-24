Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,325 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPST has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.55.

In other news, Director Cassidy Sukhinder Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.76, for a total value of $1,058,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total transaction of $159,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,536,496 shares of company stock worth $388,549,957 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

UPST stock opened at $197.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion and a PE ratio of 246.70. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.67.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

