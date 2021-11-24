Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Surevest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.7% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 52,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 32.7% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 38,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 84,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.68. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.