Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 105 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 204.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.27.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $290.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.37. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $218.28 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -646.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.