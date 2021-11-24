Harmony Market Cap Tops $3.33 Billion (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Harmony has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and $334.70 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Harmony has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Harmony Profile

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,256,041,231 coins and its circulating supply is 10,805,394,231 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

