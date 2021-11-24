Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Trading Up 14.3%

Shares of Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT) were up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 546,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 652,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67. The firm has a market cap of C$18.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08.

Harvest One Cannabis Company Profile (CVE:HVT)

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest One Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest One Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.