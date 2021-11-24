HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.38 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will announce sales of $15.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.85 billion. HCA Healthcare reported sales of $14.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $59.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.94 billion to $59.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $61.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.38 billion to $64.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.35.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $240.23. The company had a trading volume of 29,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,335. The firm has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $148.92 and a twelve month high of $263.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,338,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $8,461,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 453,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,156,000 after buying an additional 25,792 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $1,531,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 17.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

