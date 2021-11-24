Head to Head Analysis: North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) versus Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) and North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Anglo American and North American Palladium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anglo American N/A N/A N/A North American Palladium 35.18% 24.49% 20.79%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Anglo American and North American Palladium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anglo American 1 3 7 0 2.55 North American Palladium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anglo American currently has a consensus price target of $20.09, indicating a potential upside of 3.24%. Given Anglo American’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Anglo American is more favorable than North American Palladium.

Dividends

Anglo American pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. North American Palladium pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anglo American and North American Palladium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anglo American $30.90 billion 1.57 $2.09 billion N/A N/A North American Palladium $306.17 million 2.88 $91.96 million N/A N/A

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than North American Palladium.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Anglo American shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of North American Palladium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Anglo American has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, North American Palladium has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

North American Palladium Company Profile

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

