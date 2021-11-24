Head to Head Comparison: Bioqual (BIOQ) vs. Its Rivals

Bioqual (OTCMKTS: BIOQ) is one of 42 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Bioqual to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Bioqual and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bioqual
|$57.68 million
|$6.33 million
|15.06
|Bioqual Competitors
|$1.46 billion
|$17.69 million
|-42.10
Institutional & Insider Ownership
48.8% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Bioqual shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility & Risk
Bioqual has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioqual’s peers have a beta of 5.37, suggesting that their average stock price is 437% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Bioqual and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bioqual
|10.19%
|N/A
|N/A
|Bioqual Competitors
|-84.96%
|-16.77%
|2.38%
Dividends
Bioqual pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Bioqual pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 21.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Bioqual is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations for Bioqual and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bioqual
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Bioqual Competitors
|125
|821
|1682
|33
|2.61
As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 7.41%. Given Bioqual’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bioqual has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Bioqual Company Profile
Bioqual, Inc. engages in the provision and development of medical research and consulting services to commercial clients and government laboratories. It focuses on animal models of human diseases including COVID-19, Zika, AIDS, Influenza, RSV, Malaria, and other infectious disease areas. The company was founded by John C. Landon on June 1, 1981 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.
