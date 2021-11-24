Head-To-Head Comparison: Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) vs. Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) and Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Luokung Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Luokung Technology has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synchronoss Technologies has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Luokung Technology and Synchronoss Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luokung Technology $18.26 million 17.89 -$39.87 million N/A N/A Synchronoss Technologies $291.67 million 0.80 -$10.70 million ($1.44) -1.84

Synchronoss Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Luokung Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Luokung Technology and Synchronoss Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luokung Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Synchronoss Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80

Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus price target of $6.03, indicating a potential upside of 127.55%. Given Synchronoss Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synchronoss Technologies is more favorable than Luokung Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Luokung Technology and Synchronoss Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luokung Technology N/A N/A N/A Synchronoss Technologies -8.44% -12.35% -1.73%

Summary

Synchronoss Technologies beats Luokung Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp. operates as a graphics data processing technology company. It engages in the provision of interactive location-based services. The firm’s products include a location-based service, under the Luokung brand. It provides personalized and specific services to long distance travelers on the train and at the destination. The company was founded on October 27, 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings. The company was founded by James M. McCormick and Stephen G. Waldis in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

