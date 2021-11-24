Head to Head Comparison: Tapinator (TAPM) and Its Competitors

Tapinator (OTCMKTS: TAPM) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Tapinator to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Tapinator has a beta of 3.49, indicating that its stock price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tapinator’s rivals have a beta of 1.48, indicating that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

59.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of Tapinator shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tapinator and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tapinator $4.45 million N/A 26.67 Tapinator Competitors $3.18 billion $21.92 million 11.40

Tapinator’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tapinator. Tapinator is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tapinator and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tapinator N/A N/A N/A Tapinator Competitors 5.92% 26.50% 6.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tapinator and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tapinator 0 0 0 0 N/A Tapinator Competitors 220 787 996 31 2.41

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 6.19%. Given Tapinator’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tapinator has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Tapinator rivals beat Tapinator on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Tapinator

Tapinator, Inc. develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, Ethereum, and Amazon platforms. It offers games such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Crypto Trillionaire, and My Horoscope. The firm focuses on genres which include parking, driving, stunts, animal sims, career sims, shooters, and fighting. Tapinator was founded by Khurram Samad in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

