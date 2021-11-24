Head to Head Contrast: Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) vs. nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) and nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of nLIGHT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Xperi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of nLIGHT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Xperi has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nLIGHT has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Xperi and nLIGHT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 0 0 2 0 3.00 nLIGHT 0 0 5 0 3.00

Xperi currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.52%. nLIGHT has a consensus price target of $44.40, suggesting a potential upside of 69.60%. Given Xperi’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Xperi is more favorable than nLIGHT.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xperi and nLIGHT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $892.02 million 2.19 $146.76 million $1.29 14.52 nLIGHT $222.79 million 5.16 -$20.93 million ($0.62) -42.23

Xperi has higher revenue and earnings than nLIGHT. nLIGHT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xperi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Xperi and nLIGHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi 12.66% 26.38% 14.39% nLIGHT -9.48% -7.97% -6.36%

Summary

Xperi beats nLIGHT on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc. develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components. The Advanced Development segment includes the operating results of Nutronics since the date of acquisition. The company was founded by Scott H. Keeney, Mark DeVito and Jason Farmer in 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, WA.

