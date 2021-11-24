Head to Head Survey: EMX Royalty (EMX) vs. Its Rivals

EMX Royalty (NYSE: EMX) is one of 101 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare EMX Royalty to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EMX Royalty and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 EMX Royalty Competitors 691 2351 2728 110 2.38

EMX Royalty currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 67.91%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 23.10%. Given EMX Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe EMX Royalty is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EMX Royalty and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty $5.37 million -$4.48 million -15.76 EMX Royalty Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -13.84

EMX Royalty’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than EMX Royalty. EMX Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of EMX Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EMX Royalty and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty -229.26% -20.07% -16.63% EMX Royalty Competitors -2,152.12% 6.78% -0.01%

Risk & Volatility

EMX Royalty has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, EMX Royalty’s peers have a beta of 0.37, meaning that their average share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EMX Royalty peers beat EMX Royalty on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded on 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

