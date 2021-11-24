Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Short Interest Down 16.1% in October

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the October 14th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 171.17 and a beta of 0.59.
Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.
In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HR. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.
About Healthcare Realty Trust
Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.
