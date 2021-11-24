Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Short Interest Down 16.1% in October

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the October 14th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 171.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 636.88%.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HR. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

