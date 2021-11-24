Healthcare Trust of America Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 6,541 call options on the company. This is an increase of 240% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,923 call options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at $729,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 149.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,717,000 after purchasing an additional 884,657 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 13.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 570,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 68,715 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTA stock opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $34.75.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 260.00%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

