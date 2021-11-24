Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Heartland Express has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heartland Express to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 20th that permits the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heartland Express stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

