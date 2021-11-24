Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $95.27

Shares of Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $95.27 and traded as low as $87.00. Heineken shares last traded at $87.00, with a volume of 128 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.27.

Heineken Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)

Heineken Holding NV engages in the management and supervision of the Heineken group, and production and distribution of beer and other beverage products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and Heineken N.V. Head Office and Other/Eliminations.

