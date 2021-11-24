Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.15 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

Analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.03 and the highest is $3.27. Helen of Troy posted earnings of $3.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $11.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $11.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.05 to $12.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $251.92 on Friday. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $199.73 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.76. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.