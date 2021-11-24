Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.03 and the highest is $3.27. Helen of Troy posted earnings of $3.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $11.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $11.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.05 to $12.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Helen of Troy.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $251.92 on Friday. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $199.73 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.76. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.