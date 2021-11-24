Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Societe Generale lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

HENKY opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

