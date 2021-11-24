Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $101.12

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.12 and last traded at $101.12, with a volume of 3097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.09.

HIBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.17.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is 9.33%.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 689.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4,211.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

