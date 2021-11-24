High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $8.75 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on High Tide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Desjardins dropped their target price on High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut High Tide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

NASDAQ HITI opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. High Tide has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). High Tide had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that High Tide will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HITI. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in High Tide by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 312,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 142,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in High Tide by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

