Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HI. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,342. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $917,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $20,743,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 22.7% during the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 233,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 43,245 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 101.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $8,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

