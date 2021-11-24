Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

HI opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $36.44 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.21.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 261.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillenbrand (HI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.