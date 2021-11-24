Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) Sets New 52-Week High at $130.19

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 130.19 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 130.19 ($1.70), with a volume of 339411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.20 ($1.69).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 125.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 123.43. The stock has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,714.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 142.42%.

In other Hipgnosis Songs Fund news, insider Andrew Sutch acquired 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £771.28 ($1,007.68).

About Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG)

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

