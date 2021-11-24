HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.67.

HireRight stock opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. HireRight has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $18.99.

