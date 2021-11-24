Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 279,600 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the October 14th total of 238,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Histogen stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. Histogen has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Histogen alerts:

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Histogen had a negative net margin of 1,018.14% and a negative return on equity of 84.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Histogen will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Histogen in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.40 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSTO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Histogen during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Histogen during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Histogen in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in Histogen by 124.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Histogen in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 12.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Histogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.