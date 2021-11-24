Hixon Zuercher LLC Buys 258 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 2.5% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Stryker by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $563,913,000 after purchasing an additional 101,417 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Stryker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after acquiring an additional 224,318 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $254.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SYK shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.32.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

